Palestinian president urges world to reject ‘Swiss cheese’ plan

A Middle East plan that will bring neither peace nor stability and leave Palestinians with a fragmented state.

That is how Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas described US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan at the United Nations Security Council.

Under the plan, Israel would annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

But Palestinians did not get the backing they wanted on a draft Security Council resolution that would have censured the plan.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the United Nations in New York.

