Palestinian Santas bring “hope” to occupied West Bank

A group of Palestinians dressed in Santa Claus costumes brought some holiday cheer to the Israeli- occupied land in and around Bethlehem on Monday, as they visited demolished houses and delivered presents to houses trapped at the border walls in the near-by town of Al-Walaja.

Footage shows activists dressed as Santa Claus busting their bells, holding signs and carrying Palestinians flags, as they marched from the Aida Youth Centre to a house demolished by the Israeli forces in the south of Bethlehem. Demonstrators can also be spotted heading towards the house of Omar Shananeer in Al-Walaja, which is trapped by a bordering wall, where presents were given to the children living there.

“Despite the Israeli policies and measures on the ground from house demolishing and killing and arresting Palestinians, we can see hope. Our message today is that we want a Christmas 2020 without occupation, that’s why we came to deliver hope to the people in such situation, that they are facing house demolishing and that are living between the wall, the apartheid wall Israeli state, and Israeli occupation who is building in front of their houses”, said a member of the Popular Committees to Resist the Wall and Settlements, Mahmoud Zawahreh.

