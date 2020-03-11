Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead in the occupied West Bank as Israeli security forces opened fire to disperse crowds protesting against encroaching Israeli settlers.

Another 18 demonstrators were wounded by rubber-coated metal rounds fired by Israeli troops in the town of Beita, near the city of Nablus, on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The teenager, identified as 15-year-old Mohammed Hamayel, “died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition by the [Israeli] occupation” during the clashes, it said in a statement.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports from the Occupied West Bank.

