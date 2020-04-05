Palestinian workers returning home ‘could fuel outbreak’

Tens of thousands of Palestinian workers in Israel are returning home before the Jewish Passover holiday.

But with increasing numbers of infections in Israel, the Palestinian government is warning of a disaster if those workers do not isolate themselves when they arrive.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim has more from the occupied West Bank.

