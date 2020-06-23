-
Cinemas and museums set to reopen in England from 4 July – Covid-19 Top stories this morning – BBC - 57 mins ago
-
United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Dangerous game’: French president warns Turkey’s plans in Libya are “unacceptable” - about 1 hour ago
-
Back at sea: NGO groups face new challenges when rescuing incoming migrants from Libya - about 1 hour ago
-
Brazil outbreak surges: Country becomes second country to top 50,000 deaths - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany’s outbreak: Authorities scramble to contain clusters where virus is spreading fast - about 1 hour ago
-
Europe’s new outbreaks: Spain, Portugal and Germany see spike in cases as lockdowns lifted - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump administration faces intense scrutiny with release of Bolton’s tell-all book - 2 hours ago
-
Palestinians protest Trump plan that includes Israel’s annexation of parts of West Bank - 3 hours ago
-
‘Snowballing’ coronavirus cases in US states as hospitals fill - 3 hours ago
Palestinians protest Trump plan that includes Israel’s annexation of parts of West Bank
Thousands of Palestinians on Monday demonstrated against US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Middle East that includes Israel’s annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.
