Panama COVID-19 cases surge: Medics warn of overwhelmed hospitals

Panama government has imposed severe confinement measures in one province to stop an explosive rise in COVID-19 cases.

Doctors have issued a plea to authorities to impose a nationwide lockdown as the virus spreads even to the most remote parts of the country.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.

In Latin America, countries still experiencing major outbreaks are imposing tougher lockdowns, others are beginning to lift them.

Across the continent, all are facing heavy economic losses from the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

