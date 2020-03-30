Panama: COVID-19-hit cruise ship allowed to pass through Panama canal after four die

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Four passengers died with two more testing positive and dozens of others reporting flu-like symptoms on the coronavirus-stricken Zaandam cruise ship, which was allowed to pass through the Panama Canal on Sunday after being refused entry by other South American countries.

Footage shows the vessel pass by as it reportedly makes its way to Florida after being stuck in the Pacific Ocean since March 14, with dozens of the 1,800 passengers on board reporting symptoms linked to the deadly virus.

After initially refusing entry to the vessel, the cruise ship was eventually allowed to pass through the canal by Panamanian authorities.

According to the recent data published by the Johns Hopkins University, 723,700 cases of the coronavirus are registered worldwide with over 34,000 deaths.

