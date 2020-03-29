Panama: Cruise ship with coronavirus victims to pass through canal

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Zaandam cruise ship was set to pass through the Panama Canal and proceed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as footage filmed on Saturday shows.

At least four elderly passengers on the vessel died and two others tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Holland America, the company owning the ship, said that more than 130 people on board reported suffering ‘flu-like symptoms’ and respiratory problems.

The Zaandam cruise ship with more than 1,800 people on board has been stranded off the coast of Panama after several South American countries refused entry.

On Saturday, Panama allowed the ship to pass through the canal for ‘humanitarian reasons’.

