Panama: Female inmates create masks for frontline health workers

Female inmates at the ‘Female rehabilitation centre’ in Panama City started making face masks to be distributed among health workers as part of the national effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country and also as part of a resocialisation program.

Female inmates at the Cecilia Orillac Women’s Rehabilitation Centre (CEFERE) have been taking part in an initiative that consists of making masks to help supply the Panamanian public as well as other detention centres in Panama with masks.

Footage filmed on Wednesday shows many inmates working at sewing machines in their workshop in the detention centre. “It’s a great opportunity for us to be part of this effort to fight this crisis affecting the whole world,” said inmate Cenobia Vanderpool.

The plan was put in place to improve the frame of mind of the inmates through occupational therapy as well as to contribute in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 nationwide.

“The most important thing about resocialisation is to help reintegration by teaching the inmates new skills, so that they can eventually give something back to society,” explained government minister Janaina Tewany.

However, despite the attempts to improve the wellbeing of the inmates, many still fear their lives due to the conditions in prisons in many parts of the world right now. “I feel very impotent, being in here is not the same as being outside. Out there you can spend quarantine with your family, what happens if I die in here,” stated Cenobia Vanderpool.

Panama has reported 3,751 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began, and 103 deaths nationwide thus far.

