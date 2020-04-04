-
Panama: Gender-based quarantine introduced to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Panama enforced coronavirus counter-measures based on which men and women are only allowed to leave the household on specific weekdays, footage from Panama City filmed on Thursday and Friday shows.
“I think this measure is a little too lukewarm as we should all be staying at home if we want to get out of this one,” said a woman as she did her shopping.
The measure which started on Thursday allows the women to leave the house on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while men are limited to Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. On Sunday, both genders are forbidden from leaving the house to curb the spread of the novel virus.
