Panama: Government says 15 students evacuated from China to be monitored

Panama’s government announced new security measures as 15 students evacuated from Wuhan arrived airport in Panama City on Sunday night. The evacuees are due to be kept in quarantine for 14 days, until officials are sure they have not contracted the deadly coronavirus.

“This subject is evolving. It’s dynamic. According to [the] information I got yesterday, there is no Latin American country with the virus so far, but obviously we know where it started and how it has been spreading throughout the world. We have to be prepared,” said president Laurentino Cortizo.

The government also announced the subsequent mandatory monitoring of every passenger arriving from cities where cases of coronavirus were diagnosed.

The outbreak that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

At least 362 people have been killed with more than 17,100 infected in China. More than 150 cases were confirmed worldwide across 25 countries, including Germany, France, the UK, Canada and the US. The Philippines announced the first death from the disease outside China.

