Panama: Health authorities block cruise ship disembarkation amid coronavirus fears

Panamanian authorities banned the disembarkation of passengers from the Zaandam cruise ship on Friday after dozens of them reported symptoms of coronavirus.

Authorities allowed the cruise ship to anchor in Panama Bay to receive supplies.

Pablo Gonzalez, an official from the Panamanian Ministry of Health said that 124 passengers showed the symptoms of the coronavirus.

Later on Friday, the company that owns the cruise ship confirmed that four passengers had died because of the coronavirus.

The cruise ship left Buenos Aires on March 7 with some 1,800 people on board and is being assisted in Panama Bay by the ship “Rotterdam,” which was sent by the company from San Diego in the USA.

