Panda cubs explore their enclosure at Berlin Zoo

Mandatory credit: © 2020 Zoo Berlin

Two panda cubs were seen exploring their enclosure at Zoo Berlin, in video released on Thursday.

Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan played on a wooden structure decorated with a bamboo plant, with one of the pandas climbing atop the other as he tried to take a nap. The two fluffy cubs were born in September last year, the zoo says.

The two panda babies are due to be revealed to the public within the next few weeks.

