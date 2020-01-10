-
Panda cubs explore their enclosure at Berlin Zoo
Mandatory credit: © 2020 Zoo Berlin
Two panda cubs were seen exploring their enclosure at Zoo Berlin, in video released on Thursday.
Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan played on a wooden structure decorated with a bamboo plant, with one of the pandas climbing atop the other as he tried to take a nap. The two fluffy cubs were born in September last year, the zoo says.
The two panda babies are due to be revealed to the public within the next few weeks.
Video ID: 20200110-020
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200110-020
