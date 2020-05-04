Pandemic adds pain to Italy’s recession

The pandemic’s economic toll has been particular severe in Italy, which was already in recession. France 24’s business journalist Yuka Royer reports factory activity within the country has contracted at the fastest rate on record. Elsewhere in Europe, the airline industry is in turmoil, with around 90% of international flights cancelled, leaving some airlines teetering on the verge of bankruptcy.

