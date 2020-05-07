Pandemic fallout: Health experts warn of mental illness surge

Health experts are warning the coronavirus pandemic could lead to an historic surge in mental health problems, as a growing number of people turn to drugs and alcohol.

A federal US emergency hotline reported a 1,000-percent increase in calls in April.

A poll has found nearly half of Americans say the crisis is affecting their mental health.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

