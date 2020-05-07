Share
0 0 0 0

Pandemic fallout: Health experts warn of mental illness surge

3 hours ago

Health experts are warning the coronavirus pandemic could lead to an historic surge in mental health problems, as a growing number of people turn to drugs and alcohol.
A federal US emergency hotline reported a 1,000-percent increase in calls in April.
A poll has found nearly half of Americans say the crisis is affecting their mental health.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #MentalHealth #Coronavirus

Leave a Comment