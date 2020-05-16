-
Pandemic hits Ukraine’s surrogate birthing industry
The global coronavirus pandemic is also affecting the surrogate birthing industry.
Ukraine, like many countries around the world, has closed its borders to foreigners, preventing new parents from taking their children home.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.
