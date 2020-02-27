‘Pandemic potential’: How to counter Coronavirus outbreak?

Just as the Coronavirus outbreak appears to be stabilizing in China, each day’s news cycle brings stories of new nations and new types of patients impacted. Islam’s holiest site Mecca shut to pilgrims, Japan, which has ordered all schools closed until the end of Spring vacation in early April, is now wondering whether it can stage next Summer’s Tokyo Olympic. Here in France, health authorities are scrambling to figure out how victims who had no contact with the most infected areas came down with Covid-19.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en