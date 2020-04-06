Share
Pandemic profiteering: US cracks down on scammers, price gouging

33 mins ago

The global demand for hand sanitisers and other hygiene products has risen because of the coronavirus pandemic.
And, in the United States and some other countries, there has also been a surge in complaints about profiteering and opportunism.
As doctors combat the virus, prosecutors are pursuing the opportunistic villains who prey on the fearful.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

