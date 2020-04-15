Pandemic puts Notre-Dame reconstruction at risk

The Coronavirus epidemic and the multiple crises it has triggered has shifted focus and funds to the fight against the virus. In France, authorities have had to postpone their ambitious plans to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after a devastating fire ripped through the famous landmark a year ago. Scaffolding that melted in the fire is now putting the building at risk once more. Our International correspondent Anelise Borges reports.

