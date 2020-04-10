Pandemic to push sub-Saharan Africa into recession, says World Bank

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to push sub-Saharan Africa into recession in 2020 for the first time in 25 years, the World Bank warns. We speak to the Bank’s chief economist for Africa. Also, in the Cameroonian city of Douala, a door-to-door medical inquiry has kicked off in a bid to track down potential carriers of Covid-19. Hospitals are on high alert for a surge in admissions – our correspondents report. And six scientists in Senegal race to develop a ventilator that can be created locally using 3D printers, this as the country faces a shortage of the machines.

