Share
0 0 0 0

Pandemics in history: HIV/AIDS

2 hours ago

Forty years ago, a mysterious virus emerged in the gay community in the United States. Identified in 1983 by the Institut Pasteur, HIV/AIDS has killed millions of people around the world, and continues to do so.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment