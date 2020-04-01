Share
Paolo Gentiloni says the EU prepares a “general recovery plan” from coronavirus crisis

29 mins ago

The EU Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni told Euronews that member states have already taken measures up to 270 billion euros following the historic decision to suspend the fiscal rules on public debt and deficits……
