‘Papers, please’: French adapt to life under coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

The streets have been near-empty in cities across France after the country went into lockdown Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, while the police have been out in force to ensure the new rules are being respected. For French citizens, it meens adapting to a new way of life.

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en