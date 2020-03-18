Share
‘Papers, please’: French adapt to life under coronavirus lockdown

about 1 hour ago

The streets have been near-empty in cities across France after the country went into lockdown Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, while the police have been out in force to ensure the new rules are being respected. For French citizens, it meens adapting to a new way of life.

