Paraguay: Coronavirus hospital in Asuncion free of COVID-19 patients
An intensive care unit in a hospital in Asuncion built for the express purpose of housing COVID-19 cases is totally clear of patients, as seen in footage from Friday.
“Throughout these two months, we have had only two patients admitted to intensive care,” said Dr Felipe Gonzalez, director general at the Hospital for Respiratory and Environmental Conditions (INERAM).
Dr Gonzalez is could be seen walking through the empty halls of the hospital full of unused respiratory equipment.
“This hospital has already received a total of thirty-four patients in its facilities and we have no contagion from the white coat staff,” the doctor added.
Paraguay adopted a state of emergency on March 10 before the first confirmed case of coronavirus. The country began easing lockdown measures on May 4.
Paraguay has reported 563 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
