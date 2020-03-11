-
Paraguay: Judge rules Ronaldinho to remain in prison during trial
Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho was ordered by a judge to remain in pre-trial detention in Asuncion on Tuesday, after a request from Ronaldinho’s lawyer to be released on bail or house arrest was rejected.
Judge Gustavo Amarilla said, “New elements will appear” which could connect public officials and entrepreneurs to the authorship or complicity to Ronaldinho’s arrival in the country with false documentation and his release at this stage could hinder the case.
“As of today, the public prosecutor’s office has not consented to any modification of the preventive detention. And in the event that the courts in use of their capabilities decide it so, we relinquish any responsibility in case these people were to escape. Which would frustrate a final judicial solution [to the case],” said prosecutor Federico Delfino.
Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto, entered the country on the 4th of March at Silvio Petirossi International Airport where they allegedly presented Paraguayan passports in their names but containing false information. Investigators found the passports to be real but the numbers being allocated to other people, according to media reports.
