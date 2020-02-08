‘Parasite’ at the Oscars: South Korean film nominated for six awards

The South Korean film Parasite has emerged as a surprise contender at the Academy Awards this weekend.

A dark comedy thriller that has already won the Palme D’Or at Cannes as well as a Golden Globe, it’s been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.

As Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from South Korea, its strong social message has proved a big draw at the box office.

