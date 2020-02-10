Parasite makes history at Oscars with Best Picture win

Hollywood has held its biggest night of the year, with actors gracing the red carpet and golden statuettes handed out for achievements.

But history has been made at the 92nd Oscars, with a dark satire from South Korea the biggest surprise of the evening, taking the top award – best film.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds has more.

