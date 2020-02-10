‘Parasite’ wins the Oscars: “Streaming services made Americans like subtitles”

Scott Hillier, founder of the European Independent Film Festival, praises Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, the first-ever foreign language film to win best picture at the Oscars. He praises streaming services for opening minds to movies with subtitles but bemoans “the horrible year” it’s been for those trying to get audiences to see films in movie houses.

