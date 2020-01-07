Paris bike-sharing scheme struggles with soaring demand during strike

The Paris bike-sharing scheme Vélib has come under major pressure during the transport strike, which is now in its 34th day. It’s seen a jump in subscriptions, but increased demand has also multiplied the repairs needed. Also today, oil prices begin to retreat after significant increases since the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last Friday.

