Paris City Hall: The race for the top prize in France’s municipal elections

In France, the municipal elections are held every six years. But the most closely-watched race is the vote to win the keys to Paris City Hall. There have been some surprises in the race so far, as the president’s chosen candidate Benjamin Griveaux was forced to bow out after a sex video scandal. Leading in the polls is the incumbent mayor of Paris, the left-leaning Anne Hidalgo. But not far behind her in another well-known figure in French politics, the right-leaning Rachida Dati. We take a closer look at who else is in the running and what’s at stake.

