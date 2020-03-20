Paris closes riverside walkways, Nice shuts iconic promenade to curb coronavirus spread

The mayors of Paris and the southern French city of Nice on Friday said they would be closing parks, promenades and walkways in their cities to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases in France passed the 10,000 mark.

