Paris fashion week: innovation and progressive values take centre stage

Paris fashion week once again was the place to be in the ready-to-wear sphere, providing an escape from the crises worrying the planet and from the realities of everyday life. Fashion is about style and seduction, but it’s also about values. This year, three strong messages were conveyed: at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri once again flaunts her feminist credentials, Marine Serre embraces recycling, while Dawei advocates for courtesy and respect. The Chinese designer chose to self-quarantine, on the remote off chance he’s brought coronavirus back from Beijing.

