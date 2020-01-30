Paris Lunar New Year parade postponed as city, organisers cite health concerns

Paris, home to four people taken ill in China’s coronavirus outbreak, has postponed the popular annual Lunar New Year parade scheduled for this weekend in the capital’s Asian quarter, organisers said Thursday.

