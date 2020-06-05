Share
0 0 0 0

Parisians giving up city life, French restaurants re-opening and more

1 day ago

In the last edition of our show on France easing its coronavirus lockdown measures, FRANCE 24 brings you four reports from Paris and around the country.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment