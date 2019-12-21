Parisians turn to bikes amid third week of transport strikes

People in Paris are getting on their bikes to beat the third week of strikes by French public transportation workers.

Cycling to work is becoming ever more popular as metro and rail services remain at a standstill because of the dispute over pension reforms.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

