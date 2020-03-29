Share
Passengers on virus-hit cruise ship off Panama transferred to new vessel

52 mins ago

Passengers on a virus-stricken cruise liner stranded off Central America were transferred to another ship Saturday, after the US-bound vessel was given permission to pass through the Panama Canal.

