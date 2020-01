Patrick Stewart embarrassed by Jean-Luc Picard Star Trek story | The Graham Norton Show – BBC

Subscribe and ๐Ÿ”” to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube ๐Ÿ‘‰ https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Patrick Stewart talks about ordering room service one time and he was flicking through the channels and just happened to put Star Trek on as the waiter walked inโ€ฆ

Together on Graham’s sofa tonight: Hollywood stars Jamie Foxx and MIichael B Jordan, starring in legal drama Just Mercy; actor and comedian Jennifer Saunders, discussing new mystery thriller series The Stranger; and Sir Patrick Stewart, reprising his most famous role in Star Trek: Picard.

The Graham Norton Show | Series 26 Episode 14 | BBC

