Pelosi announces prosecution team in Trump impeachment trial

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced who will lead the prosecution in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The United States House of Representatives is due to vote to hand over the impeachment charges to the Senate.

The trial is expected to begin on Thursday in the Senate.

On Tuesday, Democrats released new evidence adding context to the charges that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Former US Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Fein, who helped draft the articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton, talks to Al Jazeera.

