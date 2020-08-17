-
Hundreds of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant - 56 mins ago
-
Pelosi calls US lawmakers back to Washington to ‘save’ the postal service - about 1 hour ago
-
Italy to shut nightclubs as Covid-19 cases rise among young - about 1 hour ago
-
Fury over A-level results continues – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain: Hundreds rally against coronavirus restrictions in Madrid - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Three police officers shot in Texas - 3 hours ago
-
Deadly gun and bomb attack at hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu - 3 hours ago
-
New Zealand delays election after return of Covid-19 - 3 hours ago
-
Dominican Republic: Pompeo attends inauguration ceremony of Pres. Luis Rodolfo Abinader - 4 hours ago
-
Somalia: Somali forces end siege in Mogadishu hotel, several dead - 4 hours ago
Pelosi calls US lawmakers back to Washington to ‘save’ the postal service
U.S. Democrats stepped up pressure on Sunday against a cost-cutting campaign by President Donald Trump’s appointed Postal Service chief that they fear will hold up mail-in ballots in November’s election, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling lawmakers back and several states considering legal action.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en