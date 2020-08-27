-
Pence claims US victory over coronavirus, condemns racial unrest
US Vice President Mike Pence has used the third night of the Republican National Convention to praise Donald Trump’s record on the economy and law and order.
He criticised Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, claiming that he was “attacking America”, and said the country would not be safe under his leadership.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.
