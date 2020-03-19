Share
0 0 0 0

Penguins visit empty aquarium amid coronavirus outbreak

about 1 hour ago

In these difficult times of lockdown and quarantine, these images of two penguins visiting their empty aquarium are all we needed to warm the heart and lighten the mood.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment