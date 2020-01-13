Penis-shaped “galettes des rois” sell like hot cakes in Paris

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Each year on the first Sunday of January, the Legay Choc bakery in Paris’s Marais district serves its naughty penis-shaped ‘galettes des rois,’ a traditional French cake, to celebrate Epiphany.

Richard Legay, owner of the boulangerie in the gay-friendly area, has been selling his phallic breads, tarts and chocolates for over 18 years.

“We sell bread a little bit original and a whole set of kinky products,” he said, telling how the tradition started at his father’s bakery in Nantes, where servicemen from nearby military barracks asked for pastries in the shape of a penis.

The bakery, which opened its doors in 2001, is popular among the local gay community and local residents, who especially appreciate the house specialty ‘Baguette Magique’ or ‘Magic Baguette.’

