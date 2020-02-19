-
Pension deficit to reach 113 billion euros by 2030, French government claims
Latest French government figures project a deficit of 113 billion euros in the retirement system by 2030. The pension overhaul has triggered a series of street protests and a long-running transport strike. Opponents have accused the government of not being transparent about the proposed reforms while unions say it will result in lower pensions for some parts of the workforce.
