People hit by Spain quarantine rules ‘need help’, Labour – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC

Labour has called for support for people arriving in the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days – where there is no guarantee their employers will allow them to work from home for two weeks.

And it said the aviation industry needs a specific deal to help it recover from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The government has stood by its decision to remove Spain from the UK’s list of safe travel destinations.

Ministers are urging employers to treat quarantining staff “sympathetically”.

It’s Monday 27 July 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

