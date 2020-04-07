People return to Beijing from Wuhan as lockdown ends after weeks

While many countries around the world are under lockdown, China is gradually getting back to normalcy.

Al Jazeera cameraman Peng Peng was among millions of Chinese trapped in Hubei province, where the virus first broke out.

He was visiting relatives for the Chinese New Year holiday. Peng has finally been able to leave the province and return to Beijing, where he has found himself back in quarantine.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

