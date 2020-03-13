Personal possessions, onerous ownership & haunted homes: Lionel Shriver explores ‘Property’

Her new collection of short fiction explores just what it is about owning material things that affects a person’s thoughts and actions. Lionel Shriver’s anthology “Property” pokes around in the material wealth of late capitalism and reflects upon what it means for its proprietors. The award-winning author of “We Need to Talk About Kevin” talks to us about the power of weakness and the generation gap between Baby Boomers and Millennials in her new book.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en