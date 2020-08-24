-
Peru: 13 killed as police raid club breaking coronavirus curbs
Peru’s president has called for an investigation into a police raid that led to the death of 13 people.
More than 120 people tried to flee a disco in capital Lima when officers arrived.
The party violated restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports.
