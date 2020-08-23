-
Peru: Cusco Hospital morgue struggles to cope with bodies COVID-19 victims
The Cusco regional hospital morgue is struggling to cope with the pressure of extra deaths from COVID-19, with bodies piling up and left on the floor.
“[Corpses are] On the floor because of the lack of space,” Cusco hospital morgues health worker David Estrada Melendez says. “They themselves should be here on the tables, surgical steel tables. I have three tables for six patients. But as you see and have heard, I have twenty [patients] now.”
“All corpses have to be kept in cold storage, but we only have one devise that houses two corpses, nothing more,” he added.
The health worker showed 20 corpses covered in bags in the morgue that he is taking care of, as another coronavirus infected person arrived in a wheelchair to the hospital.
As of Sunday, Peru has registered 576,067 coronavirus cases and ranks the 6th most affected country worldwide with 27,245 fatalities, as Johns Hopkins University compiled data shows.
