Peru elections: Will Vizcarra’s anti-corruption push move voters? | DW News

In Peru, voters are set to go to the polls in an attempt to end the country’s biggest political crisis in recent history. President Martin Vizcarra sparked controversy when he dissolved Congress last September. He accused the opposition of blocking his anti-corruption reforms. The vast majority of Peruvians supported his decision, but many have lost faith in the political system. Our Latin America correspondent Nicole Frölich tried to find out why.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Peru #Vizcarra