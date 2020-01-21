Peru: Indigenous activist seeks to be first transwoman in Congress

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Gahela Tseneg Cari Contreras is campaigning to become the first transgender woman to be elected in Peru’s Congress. Footage filmed on Monday in Lima shows the congressional candidate at a rally.

The 27-year-old indigenous transgender activist is a candidate on the left-wing ‘Together for Peru’ list.

“I have suffered from discrimination since I have opened my eyes and that has made a mark on me as I began to be identified as a trans person, an indigenous person. I have been raped in the first year of elementary school. I have been constantly harassed, I have suffered from transphobic bullying in my schools,” shared Cari Contreras.

“Nobody can change what I’ve been through, nobody can improve that. But we can change the lives of the people coming after us, we can change the lives of the trans children that are here right now demanding rights that they deserve and need.”

Despite her request, Gahela Tseneg Cari Contreras’ name will appear as “Guillermo Junior’ Cari Contreras on ballots.

Congressional elections will be held on January 26.

